Black Bears hit four home runs, blast Keys in game one of series

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears had a warm welcome back to the Monongalia County Ballpark on Tuesday evening as temperatures reached in the 90s.

The Black Bears were on fire, too. After the Frederick Keys scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Garrett Spain rocked a solo home run to cut the lead in half ending out the first inning.

In the third inning, the Black Bears sent another over the fence as Ryan McCoy hit another home run to give WV its first lead of the game. The third inning continued to be big for West Virginia as they scored nine runs and took a 10-3 lead.

The Black Bears kept up the scoring from then on, adding two more home runs to the stat sheet.

West Virginia easily took down the Keys 14-4, the final score and started off the series with a win.