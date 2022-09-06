GRANVILLE, W.Va – The time has finally arrived for the MLB Draft League Championship with the first title in league history to be decided Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

After finishing the first half of the league schedule in first place, Jedd Gyorko’s team has known it will have a championship shot for months now.

Even so, the manager has kept his team’s focus on the present until this point.

“Honestly, we haven’t talked about this game at all. The very first day these guys got here, I talked about it and about two days ago we talked about it again,” he said.

“Those guys in the first half of the season gave these guys this opportunity to be in this championship but they had to go out and earn it themselves. They played really good in the second half,” he said, “I’m proud of these guys. It’s been a lot of fun coaching them so hopefully, we finish this thing off right.”

The Williamsport Crosscutters stand in the way of the Black Bears and history on Tuesday night.

Both teams battled throughout the league’s second half with the Crosscutters sealing up a spot in the championship game over the weekend.

While it was a tight battle in the standings since the MLB Draft break, the focus has always been settled for this team.

“They’ve had one purpose and that was to win this game. Obviously to get themselves seen, go out and play good baseball and learn is something that has been awesome the last 40 games we’ve played,” Gyorko said, “Now, it’s just time to go. One game, winner-take-all. We’re looking forward to it.”

WVU grad Zach Bravo will get the start on the mound for the Black Bears, and the first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.