GRANVILLE, W.Va – The Black Bears were looking for a second straight series win tonight up against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Turner Spoljaric provided three one-run innings and his teammates gave him some support in the fourth, starting with Blaze Brothers making his way to second base the hard way as he beat one out down the line and advanced on an error.

Then, Ryan Hernandez singled to put runners on the corners with nobody out.

Hunter May broke a 1-1 tie with a ground single through the right side to score Brothers and that was just the beginning for the Bears in the inning.

Another single loaded the bases and Ben Greer watched ball four go by to force a run in and make it a 3-1 advantage for the home team.

Daunte Stuart followed by rolling one to short. The only play was to first and a heck of an effort from the first baseman got Stuart but May came in from third and that left runners at second and third with one out.

Sam Crail got a crack and came through big. He lofted one down the left field line that brought the two runners in but a misplay from the left fielder let the ball roll all the way into the corner and chugging around second came Sam Crail. He booked it down the third base line and beat the relay throw to make it a six run inning.

Williamsport provided a threat with runs in the fifth and sixth but the Black Bears made it five straight, 11-4.