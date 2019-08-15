Black Bears, Muckdogs square off in diamond standoff Wednesday

BATAVIA, NY – When the West Virginia Black Bears took on the Batavia Muckdogs Wednesday night, the game wasn’t the only battle going on.

West Virginia’s Ryan Haug and Batavia’s Harrison Dinicola squared off in an old-fashioned standoff.

West Virginia’s Ryan Haug (left) and Batavia’s Harrison Dinicola (right) battled in a three-hour long standoff Wednesday night. (Photo Via Batavia Muckdogs twitter [@BataviaMuckdogs])

It lasted three hours and four minutes — from the start of the National Anthem through the entire game.

Haug moved first, meaning Dinicola won the standoff.

And this isn’t Dinicola’s first standoff win, either. He says he has 30 wins in standoffs like this.

West Virginia will try to pick up a win on the field Thursday night.