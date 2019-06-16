Black Bears pick up first win of 2019

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears (1-1) picked up their first win of the 2019 season Saturday evening against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (1-1).

The win also goes as manager Drew Saylor’s first with the club.

West Virginia struck first, but a pair of Scrappers solo home runs gave MV a 2-1 lead.

Juan Pie tied the game up a two runs apiece in the sixth, and Dean Lockery gave the Black Bears the lead for good in the seventh with an RBI single.

West Virginia now hits the road for a two-game series against Williamsport before returning home on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand, with series against Mahoning Valley and State College.