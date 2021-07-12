Black Bears pitcher, Mitch Bratt, selected in 5th Round of MLB Draft by Texas Rangers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Black Bears pitcher, Mitch Bratt, has been selected by the Texas Rangers in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Rangers used the 134th overall pick on Bratt, a high school pitcher out of Canada.

Bratt, who is committed to pitch collegiately at Florida State, will now have to choose between pitching for the Seminoles, or accepting the fifth round selection and becoming a professional baseball player.

🚨 DRAFTED: Mitch Bratt 🚨



With the 134th pick the @Rangers select the Ontario native —



🔹 2.57 ERA

🔹 44 SO in 28 IP

🔹 15 BB



CONGRATS @BrattMitchell 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ONaIdnnWUE — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) July 12, 2021

The Rangers selected the left hander with the second pick in the fifth round.

In seven appearances with the Black Bears, Bratt is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA, 44 strikes and 15 walks allowed.

He’s also given up fewer hits (26) than innings pitched (28), and opposing hitters are hitting just .243 against him.

Bratt’s father recently thanked the Black Bears, on Twitter, for his son’s time with the team.

Thanks to @premier_sox and @WVBlackBears for giving Mitch a place to play, some great coaching and for supporting his dream. Been away from home 🇨🇦 for 4 months. @mlbdraftleague #RaiseYourStock pic.twitter.com/vmS2uPuOCU — Brian Bratt (@briankbratt) July 9, 2021

The 134th overall pick has an approximate projected value of $418.20k, according to MLB.com.

Bratt is the second player in the MLB Draft League to be selected.