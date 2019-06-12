Black Bears players talk about getting ready for 2019 season

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – West Virginia Black Bears players talked Tuesday about getting ready for the 2019 season.

Pitcher Alec Rennard spoke about what he did in the offseason.

“This offseason, I had the opportunity to go back home and worked a little bit. But I worked out a lot. I took a break early in the offseason. And then ramped up the throwing. And what I focused on was just conditioning because I know that every season is a marathon. You have to stay healthy. You have to stay in good enough shape. And I think I put myself in a really good position to do that,” Rennard said.

Meanwhile, catcher Ryan Haug detailed his experience at the Pirates Spring Training, including conversations with catcher Francisco Cervelli.

“We didn’t get to have a lot of conversations. But definitely when I was over there, I would just try to pick his brain on how he likes to attack certain guys. Just different pitchers in the dugout and stuff like that. Just seeing how they mentally prepared. And how they kind of approached different hitters, different lineups, and different days and stuff like that.”

The Black Bears season starts Friday at 7:05 p.m. against Mahoning Valley.

We will have more comments from players and manager Drew Saylor leading up to Opening Day.