MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Season number two of the MLB Draft League is on the horizon as the West Virginia Black Bears open on the road tomorrow against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Manager Jedd Gyorko saw seven of his players drafted a year ago and says that player development and draft preparation is the focus of the coaching staff heading into the new season.

“As of right now we only have two kids that were here last year so that’s a little bit different than what you would normally think in high school or college,” he said, “You usually have these kids for four or five years.

You get to kind of groom them, mold them as players. Not so much here. You get a practice, two or three, and we’re right into games so we’re looking forward to working with them. We’re still trying to learn their names at this point but we’re excited to have them. We had seven guys drafted. That’s what we’re trying to build on.”

Monongalia County Ballpark will be back open at full capacity for the Black Bears for the first time since 2019 and fans will be back in the stands for the team’s home opener coming up on Tuesday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys.

Mountaineers Trey Braithwaite, Zach Ottinger, Zach Bravo and Chase Smith headline a roster that includes four returners from the 2021 roster.