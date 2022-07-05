MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Fresh off of an Independence Day victory, the West Virginia Black Bears returned to Monongalia County Ballpark looking for a fifth straight win.

The Frederick Keys did their best to end the streak, striking first in the top of the second as Anthony Herron, Jr. singled Carlos Guzman home but West Virginia came right back in the bottom of the inning.

Sam Antonacci tied the game up with a sacrifice fly to bring Marek Chlup in but that was not all.

The Black Bears loaded the bases and brought three more runs in without another hit. Caeden Trenkle and Blaze Brothers were hit by back to back pitches before Hunter May walked to make it a 4-1 lead for the home team after two innings.

Jeremy Cook worked a strong four innings, allowing that first run and then giving up a solo home run in the top of the third, but scattered five hits and allowed just one walk.

That was it for the scoring on both sides as Turner Spoljaric, Brandon Noriega, and Tommy Green each hurled a scoreless inning for West Virginia with Spoljaric earning the win and Green taking home a save in the seven-inning game.

Despite all six runs in the game being scored within nine outs of each other, the Black Bears took home a fifth win in a row, 4-2.