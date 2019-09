GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears season wrapped up earlier this month.

And now we can look forward to next season.

We are just 283 days away from first pitch of the 2020 season, and West Virginia will start the season on the road.

The good news for Black Bears fans, they will be here on the weekends a lot.

The team plays at home on four straight Saturdays between July and August.

For more information click, here .