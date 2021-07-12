Black Bears RHP, Michael Hobbs, taken in 10th round of MLB Draft

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Michael Hobbs became the second player West Virginia Black Bears player drafted to be selected in this year’s MLB Draft on Monday.

Hobbs received his phone call at the very end of the second day of the draft.

Hobbs was selected with the 312th pick overall — the final pick in the tenth round of the draft — by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hobbs, a senior right handed pitcher from St. Mary’s College (CA), has pitched 15 innings in 13 appearances this summer with the Black Bears.

During those 15 innings on the mound, he has recorded 29 strikeouts against just three walks, has an ERA of 0.60, and a WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) of 0.47.

Hobbs has the option to go back to college for another season, since he didn’t lose a year of eligibility for this season.

Being picked with the final pick of the tenth round of the draft comes with an approximate pick value of $142.20k, according to MLB.com.