Black Bears score four unanswered to beat Auburn

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears were looking to stop a two-game skid Monday night, but found themselves down in an early hole against the Auburn Doubledays.

But the Black Bears scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, and took the lead in the sixth inning.

Only one of the four West Virginia runs came around on a hit, while two came in to touch home on wild pitches, in the 4-3 comeback victory over the Doubledays.

West Virginia was outhit in the game, and also committed two errors in the contest.

Auburn certainly wasn’t without its chances. The Doubledays left 10 runners on base as a team.

The series finishes up Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.