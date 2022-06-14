GRANVILLE, W.Va –

The West Virginia Black Bears were looking to get on track with some new faces in the lineup tonight.

One of them was Ben Hartl behind the plate and he had a busy night as he gunned a runner down at third for out number two in the top of the third then Jay Schueler continued a strong start to the season with a strikeout looking to end the inning. The Spikes led it 1-0 after three.

The Black Bears strung a couple hits together with two out in the fifth, first a seeing eye single for Mauricio Millan and a Van Gupton, Jr. shattered bat roller that Kevin Karstetter couldn’t make a play on but a Savier Pinales flyout ended the inning.

State College got some insurance in the sixth as Ty Hill singled through the right side to drive in Lyndon Weaver and make it a two-run game.

That’s where it finished with a final of 2-0 in favor of State College.