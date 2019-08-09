Black Bears sweep double header vs. Crosscutters

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears picked up a pair of wins over the Williamsport Crosscutters Thursday night.

West Virginia won the first game of the twin billing by a final score of 8-2 – getting solid contributions from up and down the lineup, and a good outing on the mound from 4th round selection J.T. Flowers. The Black Bears then won a low-scoring affair in the second game of the night, 2-1 the final.

Not only did the fans in attendance go home happy after seeing the Black Bears pick up 1.5 games on the Pinckney Division-leading Batavia Muckdogs, but they also went home with a souvenir.

Thursday was Kevin Kramer bobble head night at the ballpark.

J.T. Flowers put forth his best outing in his young Black Bears career in game one. Flowers pitched four innings, striking out six while only giving up one run on two hits.

West Virginia and Williamsport play again Friday evening at 7:05 p.m.