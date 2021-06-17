Black Bears sweep series over Thunder

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears swept the series over the Trenton Thunder with a 7-3 win on Thursday.

The Thunder took an early 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning and the third inning remained scoreless for both teams.

The Black Bears drew three walks and loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth and drew a final walk to tie the score up 2-2.

WV took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with two RBI singles back to back.

Black Bears only extended that lead to go on to win 7-3 and swept the series over the Thunder.