GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears completed a series sweep of the State College Spikes on Sunday.

Nick Patten homered twice in the game. His second homer gave West Virginia a 7-3 lead in the fifth inning.

The Black Bear bats started the game with a bang, tallying five runs in the bottom of the first.

Patten was joined by Jared Triolo in the round trippers club.

West Virginia is now 6-4 on the year, and hits the road for a three-game series at Batavia.