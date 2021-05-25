Black Bears swept by Scrappers in opening MLB Draft League series

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears fell in their second game of the season to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 7-1, on Tuesday.

The Black Bears pitching was promising, especially early on with Mitch Bratt. Bratt struck out six batters in three innings.

The first inning went scoreless but the Scrappers put one on the board in the top of the second with AJ Henkle’s RBI single to put them up 1-0.

There was no score throughout the next four innings until the Scrappers started heating up late in the game.

Mahoning Valley scored two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth to secure a stable lead late in the game.

Cooper Swanson hit a solo home run for the Black Bears in the bottom of the seventh inning to put their only run on the board, but it wasn’t enough to change the momentum of the game.

Black Bears fell 7-1 to the Scrappers as they swept the first series.

West Virginia continues MLB Draft League action on the road at Frederick on Wednesday and Thursday.