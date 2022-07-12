GRANVILLE, W.Va – The West Virginia Black Bears have put together a scorching hot tear and were looking to take another series win tonight against the Trenton Thunder.

Trenton jumped up 2-1 in the early innings before West Virginia blew it wide open in the fourth.

The Black Bears tied it up when Kyle Hess came in to score from third on a wild pitch and then a delayed steal attempt led to a throwing error that permitted Ben Greer to cross the plate and put the home team in front.

Things stayed hot as Savier Pinales and Ryan Hernandez plated two more runs with back to back RBI singles that made it 5-2.

Two more runs crossed the plate on balls to the backstop before Trenton could record three outs and West Virginia walked out of the fourth with a 7-2 lead.

The Black Bears picked up an insurance run in the sixth on another run-scoring single off the bat of Hernandez while Trenton attempted to muster a seventh inning rally but never scored beyond a Jorge Bojorquez single.

Austin Becker picked up the win on the mound for West Virginia after allowing one run over two innings of relief.

With the 8-3 win and a Williamsport loss tonight, the Black Bears moved into sole possession of first place in the MLB Draft League standings with four games remaining in the season’s first half.