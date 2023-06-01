GRANVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) — The West Virginia Black Bears open their third season in the MLB Draft League on Thursday against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

While the roster isn’t quite complete with the NCAA baseball tournament beginning this weekend, fans can expect to see plenty of familiar faces at Monongalia County Ballpark this summer.

Four West Virginia Mountaineers will join the team after Randy Mazey’s team wraps up its post-season run with infielders Tevin Tucker and Caleb McNeely, catcher Dayne Leonard and pitcher/outfielder Kevin Dowdell suiting up under the direction of Mountaineer great and first-year manager David Carpenter.

WVU fans can also get a first look at a couple of future Mountaineers at the Mon as Morgantown center fielder Aaron Jamison and Mount Morris, PA infielder Lincoln Pack will see action on Wagener Field before donning the Gold and Blue as freshmen next spring.

Another local product is set to join Jamison as Ross Mulhall, an alum of crosstown rival University, joins the squad after the conclusion of his season at Division II Shepherd University.