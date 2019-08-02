Black Bears win on Bark in the Park Night

Breaking News
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears started the month of August off right.

Not only did the lineup come up big in a comeback win over the Staten Island Yankees, but they had a very obedient crowd in attendance.

Thursday night was Bark in the Park night. Monongalia County Ballpark was home to close to 150 dogs.

A three-run bottom of the fourth inning tied the game, and a two-run sixth inning gave the Black Bears the lead. West Virginia won 6-4 to end a two-game losing streak.

Brett Kinneman slapped a double to right-center field that got West Virginia going in the fourth.

It was followed by a throwing error by the Yankees catcher, trying to pick off a runner at first, that allowed a run to score.

West Virginia catcher Elys Escobar singled home the tying run in the fourth, evening the game 4-4.

Escobar was responsible for the Black Bears’ go-ahead run, too.

The win avoids a three-game sweep from the Yankees. West Virginia now starts a six-game road trip Friday.

