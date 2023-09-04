MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia Black Bears are the champions of the MLB Draft League for the second consecutive season.

With a 9-4 win over the Trenton Thunder on Sunday, the Bears secured the winner-take-all playoff victory and a second straight league title under first-year manager David Carpenter.

After finishing the season’s first half second to Trenton, West Virginia dominated the second half with a 31-16 record, securing a first-place finish and spot in the championship by a 5.5 game margin in the standings.

Lefty ace Brady Tedesco turned in yet another stellar performance on the mound, allowing one run over eight innings of work and striking out nine Thunder hitters.

Patrick Lee led the way on offense on a 2-4 night at the plate, driving in four runs with the biggest blow coming on a three-run home run in the top of the fifth that opened up a six-run advantage of for the Black Bears.

West Virginia finishes the season with an overall record of 46-27 and has secured the league championship in two of the MLB Draft League’s first three years of existence.