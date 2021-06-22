Black Bears win series opener over Keys

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The Black Bears opened their home stand series against the Frederick Keys with a 16-8 win on Tuesday night.

The Black Bears took an early lead, scoring one run in the third and one in the fourth to lead 2-0 early on.

The Keys answered those two runs in the fifth to tie it up 2-2, then extended their lead with four runs in the sixth.

West Virginia’s pitching looked good early on with Lane Flamm on the mound. Flamm struck out nine batters in five innings.

Frederick extended its lead in the top of the eighth inning but the bottom of that inning is where the Black Bears started to shine.

A grand slam by Tucker Mitchell got the ball rolling in a 10-run inning for the Black Bears as they went on to win 16-8, the final score.