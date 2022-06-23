GRANVILLE, W.Va – A rainout last night took away a chance for the Black Bears to make it six straight wins but tonight, they were back on the diamond at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Things got moving in the top of the fourth in this one with a defensive miscue putting Daniel Figueroa on base and then he came around to score on a single back up the middle by Kendall Ewell allowing the Keys draw first blood.

Jake Plastiak absolutely plastered the first pitch he saw later in the inning with two men on base. That three-run shot made it a four run lead but the Bears started chipping away immediately.

Marek Chlup just snuck it past the glove of the diving shortstop which gave Sam Antonacci the opportunity to score and make it 4-1.

Later in the inning, Caeden Trenkle almost did his best Plastiak impression but he had to settle for a double. That was enough to bring two runs across the plate and get the home team back within one.

A tough play for Ryan Hernandez at first off the bat of Hunter Jump let two more runs cross for Frederick to make it a 6-3 game but it was all West Virginia after that.

In the bottom of the sixth, Chlup was able to drive Hernandez in with a single to center before being brought in himself on a line single off the bat of Trenkle. Finally, Savier Pinales brought Trenkle and Gehrig Anglin home with a triple to put the Black Bears back in front.

They added two more on a wild pitch in the eighth to take this one by a final of 9-6. Tommy Green picked up the win with a perfect sixth inning and Trey Braithwaite struck out the side in the ninth to earn his second save of the season. The series with Frederick continues Friday night.