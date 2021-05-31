Blair Nuzum leads the way for East Fairmont softball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont High’s Blair Nuzum is having a really nice season this year for East Fairmont.

Nuzum, a junior pitcher and infielder, is certainly one of the leaders on this young EFHS Bees club, both statistically and emotionally.

Nuzum and the Bees finished the regular season strong last Thursday, as she tossed a complete game, striking out eight, and came up big in the circle when her team needed her the most against rival Fairmont Senior.

Nuzum says her ability to stay calm on the rubber comes from getting started pitching at a young age.

East Fairmont’s Blair Nuzum (right) is met by Kierra Bartholow (left) in the circle during last Thursday’s game against Fairmont Senior. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“Growing up pitching has helped me with my composure and my mentality and everything. Whenever you’re in the circle, all eyes are one you. So, you just kind of have to deal with that growing up. Also having a team behind you to keep your head up. We have people that, whenever you make a mistake they pick you up, and they make good play, or they get a hit, they keep you going,” said Nuzum.

So far this season, Nuzum has struck out 127 would-be hitters.

Possibly even more impressive than what she’s done in the circle is what she’s been able to do at the plate, as she finished the regular season hitting for a .517 average.

Although her efforts may go unnoticed across the state, or the region, those who have followed the Bees the season, and certainly those that have taken them on, know what Nuzum means to the hive.