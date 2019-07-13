Blake Sabol, Black Bears take game one of Friday double header

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – West Virginia Black Bears pitchers danced around trouble early on in the first game of Friday’s double header against the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

The pitching staff kept its composure, giving up just one run, while the Black Bears lineup was able to score early to take the lead, and late to pad the lead with a key insurance run.

West Virginia took the first game of the twin billing by a score of 3-1.

The Black Bears led 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, hoping for an insurance run heading into the seventh and final inning of regulation.

They got that insurance run in the form of a towering home run to left field off the bat of Blake Sabol.

WV took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Jared Triolo.

Grant Ford picked up his second win on the mound.