WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – It is a busy time of year for prospective college athletes with the late signing period opening back up in the coming days and today at Doddridge County, the Bulldogs saw another track and field standout make his college decision official.

John Blake didn’t join the track and field team at Doddridge County High School until last year and this afternoon, he officially sealed his future as a college athlete at Glenville State.

Despite not competing for the Bulldogs as a freshman or sophomore, he quickly achieved success, reaching the Class A state track meet in the shot-put last season.

It was an inauspicious start to an athletic career that is set to continue at the next level.

“It was my first year. I started off just watching videos and then I once I got with my coach, Brad Wilt, that’s when my throws started really going and then this year. I’m learning some new things and hoping for a good season,” he said.

In addition to joining the track and field program at Glenville State, Blake is set to serve with the West Virginia Army National Guard following his graduation from Doddridge County High School.