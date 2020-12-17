Bleachers at Preston’s Knights Stadium being removed in same fashion they were built: By locals

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The bleachers at the Preston High School football field, Knights Stadium, probably shouldn’t have lasted as long as they did.

The roughly 2,200 seat wood bleachers, that earlier this year were deemed unfit to be used by a state inspector, were built by local Preston County supporters as the school was built in the early 1990s.

They lasted nearly 30 years, but have come to the end of their tenure, and are being removed in a similar fashion to the way they were built: by locals from the community.

“(The) companies were 3D Drilling, which the gentleman’s name is Ike Dixon, and JNB Services, and their head is a gentleman by the name of Joshua Burns,” said Brad Martin, Assistant Superintendent of Preston County Schools. “One of the current assistant coaches, Robert Lantz, was able to work with these businesses.

“The majority of the bleachers have now been removed. For the most part the bleachers are gone.”

Martin jokingly said he was in middle school when the original bleachers were constructed, and commends the job that original builders did nearly three decades ago.

“When the school was built, the bleachers were primarily built with volunteer labor. … The bleachers constructed there, they were wood bleachers and they were original to the school. The people who put the time and effort into the bleacher construction at that point and time ought to be commended, because they certainly served the school very well for, literally, hundreds of events through the years.” Brad Martin, Preston County Schools Assistant Superintendent

Knights Stadiums future bleachers are being planned, and could be signed off on as early as next week. Martin says that the Preston County Board of Education has had a proposal for new bleachers presented to it, and will formally hear the proposal on Monday.

The hope is to have new stadium seats in place in the spring of 2021.

“We have a proposal at our upcoming board meeting from Stadium Solutions for bleacher replacements, and pending our Board’s approval, the anticipated time line for the bleachers to be completed and back in place is this May. We want them completed, obviously in time for graduation – if COVID-19 will allow for it,” said Martin.

The Preston County Board of Education will meet on Monday, Dec. 21.

According to Martin, the current proposal calls for the installment of 2,800 seat bleachers, which would be a roughly 500 seat increase. However, the seating capacity of the new bleachers could change between now and when the proposal gets approved.

Due to the bleachers being deemed unfit by the state inspector, the Knights were forced to play a majority of their season away from Knights Stadium, playing some of their home games at Buckhannon-Upshur or University high schools.

The Knights were in a similar situation as the Elkins football team, who play at Wimer Stadium, where the bleachers were deemed unfit prior to the start of the season.

Much like it was nearly 30 years ago, this project a community-wide effort.

“Through community support we were able to get the bleachers removed,” said Martin. “We are greatly appreciative of the efforts by Mr. Dixon and Mr. Burns, and those companies, along with Coach Lantz, and the Preston County Commission to work and get this accomplished in a timely manner.”