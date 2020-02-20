Bledsoe goes over 1,000 career points, Pioneers fall to WVWC men

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Wheeling-native Phil Bledsoe tested the waters of the NBA Draft process after his junior season at Glenville State before ultimately deciding to return for his senior season.

Among things such as continuing to perfect his craft, coming back for another year allowed him to hit a career scoring mark.

Bledsoe needed just three points entering Wednesday night’s road contest against West Virginia Wesleyan to join the list of 1,000 point scorers in GSC history.

He did so by knocking down a three just under 1:20 into the first half, and then continued scoring – finishing with a team-high 22 points.

“Really it’s just a blessing from God to be able to play the game that I love every day. Just shows my work ethic, and everything my dad taught me, and coach believing in me and letting me play my game. Glenville has been a blessing all in disguise. I just really loved all my time here and I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life,” Bledsoe said after the game.

But it wasn’t enough, as the senior scoring duo of Luka Petrovic and Dusan Vicentic combined to tally 51 points on their senior night.

Behind Petrovic and Vicentic, and double-digit scoring nights from two other starters, West Virginia Wesleyan earned a 90-70 win over the visiting Pioneers.

Bledsoe’s 3-pointer to total 1,000 points for his career came in almost the same spot as Re’Shawna Stone eclipsed 1,000 points for her career earlier in the night.