Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Bledsoe’s double-double leads Glenville State past Frostburg State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State defeated Frostburg State 119-89 Wednesday night to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Phil Bledsoe dominated in this one finishing with with a game high 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Pioneers started the game on an 8-2 run led by a pair of Steven Verplancken threes and a Hegel Augustin dunk.

Pioneers continued this run throughout the remainder of the first half, going up by a score of 63-39 at the break.

Glenville State will return to action Sunday December 15th as the Pioneers will take on MEC rival Fairmont State at Joe Retton Arena.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories