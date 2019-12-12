Bledsoe’s double-double leads Glenville State past Frostburg State

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State defeated Frostburg State 119-89 Wednesday night to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Phil Bledsoe dominated in this one finishing with with a game high 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Pioneers started the game on an 8-2 run led by a pair of Steven Verplancken threes and a Hegel Augustin dunk.

Pioneers continued this run throughout the remainder of the first half, going up by a score of 63-39 at the break.

Glenville State will return to action Sunday December 15th as the Pioneers will take on MEC rival Fairmont State at Joe Retton Arena.