Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo talks with first base umpire Joe West after Rowdy Tellez was ejected during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday his team’s series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was called off because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.

“Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they’re working through,” Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington. “We’re not going to Philadelphia. Those games have been postponed.”

It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.

Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins — who recently played at Philadelphia — tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Phillies said there were no positive results among players from Wednesday’s testing of their team. But there were two positives: One from a a member of the coaching staff and one from a member of the home clubhouse staff.

All activity at Citizens Bank Park was canceled Thursday until further notice.

The Blue Jays are stuck on the road because the Canadian government wouldn’t let them use their stadium in Toronto this season because of fears about teams traveling back and forth to the United States. Eventually, the Blue Jays are supposed to play home games at a minor league ballpark in Buffalo, but it isn’t ready. So Montoyo’s team played its “home opener” at Washington on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays were then supposed to start a three-game series at the Phillies on Friday. First, MLB shifted Friday’s game to part of a doubleheader Saturday, with the series finale Sunday — and now all three games are scrapped, leaving Toronto in limbo.

“We’re going to talk to the Nationals, see if we can work out here,” Montoyo said. “If they say yes, we’ll stay and work out until MLB tells us where to go next.”

Miami’s team remains quarantined in Philadelphia, where the Marlins’ outbreak was discovered during a weekend series against the Phillies.

Two Marlins staff members have also tested positive.

The person who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday about the Marlins did so on condition of anonymity because test results were not announced.

Miami’s season has been suspended through at least Sunday, and it appears the schedule will be altered next week, too.

After Thursday’s game, the Nationals will be stuck in Washington because their three-game series at Miami scheduled for Friday through Sunday was postponed because of the Marlins’ outbreak.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez joked that his team’s upcoming four-day layoff — Monday already was a scheduled off day, so the World Series champions don’t play next until Tuesday against the visiting New York Mets — is like a “mini All-Star break.”