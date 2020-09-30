Bob Martino steps down after four years as NDHS girls basketball head coach

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bob Martino has stepped down after four years as Notre Dame High School girls basketball head coach.

Martino, who began coaching the Fighting Irish in 2016, stepped down officially earlier this month to ensure he’s at each of his twin sons’ – Clay and Kobe – basketball games for Notre Dame this year during their senior season.

“I just didn’t want to miss any games,” Martino said. “(Notre Dame) does a great job putting the schedule so I get to go to most of them, but there are times where I have to miss. So, that’s the main reason. I just don’t want to miss their senior year.”

Martino enjoyed success in charge of the Notre Dame girls, making it to a Class A regional final in each of his first three years as head coach.

“I actually enjoy the practices more than I do the games. The games are like icing on the cake,” Martino said. “The practices are fun. I’m a builder – I like to build. … Practice is like that. You get to build, and see the girls, how they improve. That’s what I’m really going to miss the most.”

He also spent his first three years in charge of the Lady Fighting Irish coaching his daughter, Taylor, who was a recent standout and a second team all-state player her senior season.

“Coaching my daughter – there’s nothing like that,” said Martino. “That’s the memories that I’m going to take mostly.”

Related Story: Notre Dame’s Bob Martino Mic’d Up

Notre Dame confirmed that Martino has stepped down from his position, and are hoping to have a new head coach in place soon.

In search of a new girls basketball coach. pic.twitter.com/eX1fukLEej — Notre Dame WV (@NotreDameWV) September 29, 2020

NDHS Athletic Director, Steve Petitto, called Martino part of the Notre Dame family.

“We were overjoyed that he wanted to step up as a coach when he did,” said Petitto.

“We appreciate everything he’s done for us,” he continued. “We’re going to miss him, but we know he’ll be around.”

He also added that he knew Martino’s players looked up to their head coach as a father figure.

Martino started his coaching career in the youth basketball ranks, coaching all of his kids. He then moved up as they moved, eventually becoming in charge of some of the Notre Dame hoops summer workout sessions. And then, in 2016, he was thrusted into the head coaching position for the girls team.

“This wasn’t some kind of master plan, it just happened,” said Martino. “And I’m sure glad it did.”