Bobby Burnside emphasizes athletes staying safe during COVID-19 pandemic

WEST UNION, W.Va. – With the future of this year’s spring sports still on the line athletes are still awaiting an answer on if and when they will be able to resume their sport.

Doddridge County High School football and track and field head coach Bobby Burnside said athletes need to get creative in order to stay in shape during this time.

He also says his main concern is that not only his athletes, but that everybody is practicing social distancing and taking precautions.

“Number one you’ve got to realize this is out of their hands, it’s out of my hands so as far as you know we don’t have any control of whether or not we’re going to be back in school and in the near future or if we’re not going to be. So I don’t think complaining and worrying are the things to do. What you can control is the kind of condition you keep yourself in,” Burnside said.

He said while remaining safe, there are ways athletes can continue to train and workout but they will have to be dedicated.