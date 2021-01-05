Bobcats enter 2020-21 season with new leaders

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Nick Patella and the West Virginia Wesleyan men’s hoops program will enter this season without a few key familiar faces, as Dusan Vicentic, and Luka Petrovic have both graduated after great careers with the Bobcats.

“They had the knowledge, they had some of the IQ, so that was good,” said head coach Nick Patella on Tuesday. “The skill work, and the big bodies, they’re just strong. So, being able to have even just four, but two big seniors — all-conference accolades — any team would miss that for sure.”

With the Serbian sharp-shooting, scoring duo no longer playing in the Rockefeller Center, Patella will says it’ll be a team effort to find success this season.

“We really are a team and we have to paly that way. We don’t have someone who’s going to go out and dominate, or a two- or three-headed monster so to speak,” said Patella. “We could see as many action as ten to twelve guys a night. But we’ll just see what it’s kind of like, and we have to do things together.”

I spoke with @WVWC_Hoops head coach, Nick Patella, earlier today ahead of the start of the MEC season. Among other things, I asked about whether or not his son will be able to be on the sidelines with him this year. @WVWCBobcats @TheMountainEast pic.twitter.com/jhV2MvYPjM — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) January 5, 2021

WV Wesleyan, unlike the other schools in the region, didn’t begin practicing until Dec. 27. That means it’s a quick 11 days between then and the start of the season.

Patella enters his second year with the Bobcats, and is familiar within the MEC, after playing and coaching at Davis & Elkins. He’s known around the league for having the youngest assistant coach in America, who, unfortunately, won’t be on the sideline this season.

“That’s my biggest heart break of the season, right there. They’re missing that. It really is a family thing that we try to promote in the culture. So, that will be a missing piece. And it is sad, because in a way they’re talking about how’s the team going. I mean, NJ’s already written me two or three workouts for the guys to do.”

West Virginia Wesleyan begins the regular season at home on Thursday against Fairmont State.