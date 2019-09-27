Bobcats rally late to beat Falcons in double OT

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference newcomers Frostburg State visits Fairmont State tonight. This marks the first meeting ever between these two teams.

Fairmont State gets on the board early as Takwan Crews-Naylor rolls out and finds Matthew McDonald in the end zone and it’s good for a Falcons touchdown, they go up 7-0.

Then a 9 yard throw caught in the end zone and Frostburg takes the lead 9-7.

A 66 yard touchdown run by Edward Lee brings the score to 14-9 Falcons.

Then Kahlik Hamlin dives into the end zone extending the Falcons lead to 21-9.

A nice interception by Trevon Shorts brings the game to the half… Falcons lead 21-9.

Fairmont State does not hold onto this lead. The game goes into double overtime and Frostburg State comes back to win it 41-34… your final score.