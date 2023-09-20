BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer team moved to 5-1-1 on the season with a 3-0 win at Salem on Wednesday night.

The Bobcats got an early goal in the 12th minute with Casey Bunker finishing in front of goal after Pedro Parmezani played a ball in the forced Tiger goalkeeper Samuel Reyna-Farje off of his line.

Wesleyan doubled the lead with just over one minute left in the half on a free kick that saw Sam Newell find the back of the net from nearly 25 yards.

After halftime, Sinasi Emre Deniz tallied his team-leading fifth goal of the season to cap off the scoring as the Bobcats cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Bryant Sheffield kept the clean sheet between the pipes for Wesleyan, recording five saves in the match.