Bobcats still search for first win of the season, WVWC falls to Hilltoppers

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College had trouble finding the end zone Saturday afternoon against West Liberty.

The Hilltoppers and former West Virginia University quarterback Jack Allison showed off his arm early on with a 25 yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Robinson to put West Liberty up 7-0.

Allison threw 16-23 for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bobcats defense did sack Allison twice, but that didn’t stop him from getting his team the necessary points.

Wesleyan found success on the ground and through the air, especially with JuJuan Linzy, but couldn’t punch anything in for a touchdown.

Hilltoppers went up 14-nothing at the halftime break after a pick six scored their second touchdown of the game.

Wesleyan fell 31-0 and falls to 0-4 on the season.