ELKINS, W.Va – Preseason practices officially began today for Division II basketball teams around north-central West Virginia, but the Davis and Elkins women’s program did so without a head coach.

12 Sports confirmed following Mountain East Conference media day on Tuesday that Roy Boggess has parted ways with the college before ever coaching a game.

Boggess, who was just hired in April to replace Rachel Swartz, was previously the head women’s coach at Alderson Broaddus from 2018 to 2020.

He was named the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Trinity Christian School in 2020 but also parted ways with Trinity before coaching a game.

Davis and Elkins athletic director Patrick Snively told 12 Sports, “Coach Boggess stepped away from the women’s basketball position at Davis & Elkins college to pursue another professional opportunity.”

The search for a new head women’s basketball coach is ongoing at D&E as the Senators prepare for their first preseason exhibition against Garrett College on October 19.