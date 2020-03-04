Boggs, Coen, Napolillo score in double-digits to send Hawks to Charleston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the state basketball tournament quickly approaches we see a few more teams punch their tickets to Charleston.

Region I Finals wrap up tonight as University hosts John Marshall.

The Hawks got off to a quick start as they went on an 11-0 run to start the first quarter and silence the Monarchs to only four points in the quarter.

University doesn’t let up, the Hawks led by 30 points at the halftime break and kept the scoring up to keep a 29 point lead into the final quarter.

Ashten Boggs, Mallory Napolillo and Abbie Coen all scored in double-digits to lead the Hawks to a Region I Championship and also a chance to win a state title in Charleston.

Hawks won big, 72-46 the final score.

University will head to Charleston as a five seed and are set to take on Cabell Midland in the first game of the tournament.