Boggs’ double-double led Hawks past Knights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The AAA Class quarterfinal was a match up between the defending state runner ups, University and the Cabell Midland Knights.

Cabell Midland came out hot especially in the three-point range.

But University didn’t fall under pressure, the Hawks trailed by only one point at the halftime break.

Second half, it’s Ashten Boggs who lit a fire for the hawks. Boggs recorded 24 points and 15 rebounds to lead her team on offense and defense.

Big plays from Mallory Napolillo and Abbie Coen put the Hawks on top late in the fourth quarter to secure a 56-43 win over the Knights.

Hawks Head Coach David Price said his team finding their footing in the second half made the difference.