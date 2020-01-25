Boggs scores game-high 26 on bad ankle in win over rival Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ashten Boggs’ ankle isn’t 100 percent right now.

Boggs suffered an ankle sprain last Saturday in No. 7 Univeristy’s win over Huntington.

Possibly with the ankle on her mind, she was held scoreless in the first quarter Friday night against rival Morgantown.

“I started off at the beginning of the game making absolutely nothing,” Boggs said after the game. “And I went to myself, and I went to our coaches, I said what can I do to start making baskets? And they were like, get it out of your head and play your game. And from there on out, I was just like, don’t worry about anything else game, focus on me, and do what I do best.”

She certainly did. Boggs tallied 14 points in the second quarter, and kept it up with 10 more points in the third period, helping University push its lead out to 16 points heading into the final quarter of play.

Despite not tallying a single point in the first period, and re-aggravating her ankle injury during the course of the game, Boggs scored a game-high 26 points in the Hawks’ 59-48 win over the Mohigans.

Abbbie Coen (10 points) was the only other Hawks player to score in double figures.

Recent Athlete of the Week Kaitlyn Ammons led the way for the Mohigans with 16 points.

With the win, University sweeps the regular season series against the Mohigans.