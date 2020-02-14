Boggs, Washenitz combine for 60 points, No. 10 University downs No. 5 Fairmont Senior

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a battle of Top 10 teams, it was a pair of number 11s that stole the show.

Ashten Boggs and Marley Washenitz – both of whom where the No. 11 jersey for their teams – went back-and-forth, trading baskets in the first half and into the second.

Boggs tallied 18 points in the first half, while Washenitz scored 14 before halftime.

The Fairmont Senior sophomore scored ten more points after the break, finishing with, 24 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Boggs kept up her pace, finishing the game with 36 points in a double-double effort.

While the two stars combined to score 60 points, the Hawks maintained the lead they took heading into the second quarter for the remainder of the game.

No. 10 University picked up a big win, defeating No. 5 Fairmont Senior 67-56.

“I really told myself and our team that we had to go out and we had to play strong, we had to play physical. We don’t have that many subs right now, but we had to play physical, play smart, so we wouldn’t foul and play in foul trouble. And I think we really executed that well, and I just told myself we got to score. So I told myself, get yourself to the basket, and do what you do best,” Boggs said.