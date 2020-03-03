Bonner named MEC Freshman of the Year, MEC all-conference teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced its men’s basketball regular season awards and all-conference teams Tuesday afternoon.

Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner was named MEC Freshman of the year after averaging more than 15 points, five rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in his first collegiate season.

Bonner was also named to the All-MEC First Team, where was joined by teammate Cole VonHandorf.

Glenville State senior Phil Bledsoe was also named a First Team All-MEC player. Bledsoe averaged 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in his final season with the Pioneers.

West Virginia Wesleyan’s Dusan Vicentic was also named to the First Team conference team.

Fairmont State junior, and Morgantown-native, Kenzie Melko was a Second-Team selection.

Davis & Elkins’ Donte Doleman, and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Luke Petrovic were each All-MEC Honorable Mention players.

A full list of the awards and all-conference teams are below:

2020 All-MEC First Team

Glen AbramW.Va. StateJr.G6-1Chicago, Ill.
Phil BledsoeGlenville StateSr.F6-6Wheeling, W.Va.
Dalton Bolon*West LibertyJr.G6-4Gnadenhutten, Ohio
Dale BonnerFairmont StateFr.G6-3Shaker Heights, Ohio
Drew Rackley*CharlestonSr.G6-2Zanesville, Ohio
Devon RobinsonCharlestonSr.F6-4Cleveland, Ohio
Dusan VicenticW.Va. WesleyanSr.F6-9Belgrade, Serbia
Cole VonHandorfFairmont StateJr.G6-2Covington, Ky.
Will YoakumWest LibertySo.G6-5Delaware, Ohio

2020 All-MEC Second Team

Daniel AlexanderFrostburg StateSr.G/F6-2Rockville, Md.
Kenzie Melko-MarshallFairmont StateJr.F6-4Morgantown, W.Va.
Lamont McManusCharlestonJr.C6-6Waldorf, Md.
DeAnthony OwensNotre DameSr.G6-4Austin, Texas
Anthony PittmanW.Va. StateFr.F6-5Charleston, W.Va.
Jordan ReidWheelingJr.G6-1Silver Spring, Md.
Pat RobinsonWest LibertySo.G6-3Chesterfield, N.J.

2020 All-MEC Honorable Mention

Donte DolemanDavis & ElkinsSr.G6-0Ranson, W.Va.
Luke DyerWest LibertyJr.G5-11Clarksburg, W.Va.
Jeremiah MooreW.Va. StateJr.F6-6West Orange, N.J.
Luka PetrovicW.Va. WesleyanSr.G6-6Knjazevac, Serbia

Player of the Year: Dalton Bolon (West Liberty)
Freshman of the Year: Dale Bonner (Fairmont State)
Coach of the Year: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)

