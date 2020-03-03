Bonner named MEC Freshman of the Year, MEC all-conference teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced its men’s basketball regular season awards and all-conference teams Tuesday afternoon.

Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner was named MEC Freshman of the year after averaging more than 15 points, five rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in his first collegiate season.

Fairmont State's @dalebonne with the game-winning buzzer beater from half court! Bonner with a game-high 20 points, none bigger than these three!

That's #SCtop10 worth for sure! pic.twitter.com/WVzyFtvebL — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) January 9, 2020

Bonner was also named to the All-MEC First Team, where was joined by teammate Cole VonHandorf.

Glenville State senior Phil Bledsoe was also named a First Team All-MEC player. Bledsoe averaged 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in his final season with the Pioneers.

West Virginia Wesleyan’s Dusan Vicentic was also named to the First Team conference team.

Fairmont State junior, and Morgantown-native, Kenzie Melko was a Second-Team selection.

Davis & Elkins’ Donte Doleman, and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Luke Petrovic were each All-MEC Honorable Mention players.

HIGH RISERS: Check out these dunks by @dalebonne, @zaysanders10_ and @_krm31 during the second half of tonight's comeback win for @fsfalcons pic.twitter.com/wFKEoQFzgq — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) January 30, 2020

A full list of the awards and all-conference teams are below:

2020 All-MEC First Team

Glen Abram W.Va. State Jr. G 6-1 Chicago, Ill. Phil Bledsoe Glenville State Sr. F 6-6 Wheeling, W.Va. Dalton Bolon* West Liberty Jr. G 6-4 Gnadenhutten, Ohio Dale Bonner Fairmont State Fr. G 6-3 Shaker Heights, Ohio Drew Rackley* Charleston Sr. G 6-2 Zanesville, Ohio Devon Robinson Charleston Sr. F 6-4 Cleveland, Ohio Dusan Vicentic W.Va. Wesleyan Sr. F 6-9 Belgrade, Serbia Cole VonHandorf Fairmont State Jr. G 6-2 Covington, Ky. Will Yoakum West Liberty So. G 6-5 Delaware, Ohio

2020 All-MEC Second Team

Daniel Alexander Frostburg State Sr. G/F 6-2 Rockville, Md. Kenzie Melko-Marshall Fairmont State Jr. F 6-4 Morgantown, W.Va. Lamont McManus Charleston Jr. C 6-6 Waldorf, Md. DeAnthony Owens Notre Dame Sr. G 6-4 Austin, Texas Anthony Pittman W.Va. State Fr. F 6-5 Charleston, W.Va. Jordan Reid Wheeling Jr. G 6-1 Silver Spring, Md. Pat Robinson West Liberty So. G 6-3 Chesterfield, N.J.

2020 All-MEC Honorable Mention

Donte Doleman Davis & Elkins Sr. G 6-0 Ranson, W.Va. Luke Dyer West Liberty Jr. G 5-11 Clarksburg, W.Va. Jeremiah Moore W.Va. State Jr. F 6-6 West Orange, N.J. Luka Petrovic W.Va. Wesleyan Sr. G 6-6 Knjazevac, Serbia

Player of the Year: Dalton Bolon (West Liberty)

Freshman of the Year: Dale Bonner (Fairmont State)

Coach of the Year: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)