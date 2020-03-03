Bonner named MEC Freshman of the Year, MEC all-conference teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced its men’s basketball regular season awards and all-conference teams Tuesday afternoon.
Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner was named MEC Freshman of the year after averaging more than 15 points, five rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in his first collegiate season.
Bonner was also named to the All-MEC First Team, where was joined by teammate Cole VonHandorf.
Glenville State senior Phil Bledsoe was also named a First Team All-MEC player. Bledsoe averaged 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in his final season with the Pioneers.
West Virginia Wesleyan’s Dusan Vicentic was also named to the First Team conference team.
Fairmont State junior, and Morgantown-native, Kenzie Melko was a Second-Team selection.
Davis & Elkins’ Donte Doleman, and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Luke Petrovic were each All-MEC Honorable Mention players.
A full list of the awards and all-conference teams are below:
2020 All-MEC First Team
|Glen Abram
|W.Va. State
|Jr.
|G
|6-1
|Chicago, Ill.
|Phil Bledsoe
|Glenville State
|Sr.
|F
|6-6
|Wheeling, W.Va.
|Dalton Bolon*
|West Liberty
|Jr.
|G
|6-4
|Gnadenhutten, Ohio
|Dale Bonner
|Fairmont State
|Fr.
|G
|6-3
|Shaker Heights, Ohio
|Drew Rackley*
|Charleston
|Sr.
|G
|6-2
|Zanesville, Ohio
|Devon Robinson
|Charleston
|Sr.
|F
|6-4
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Dusan Vicentic
|W.Va. Wesleyan
|Sr.
|F
|6-9
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Cole VonHandorf
|Fairmont State
|Jr.
|G
|6-2
|Covington, Ky.
|Will Yoakum
|West Liberty
|So.
|G
|6-5
|Delaware, Ohio
2020 All-MEC Second Team
|Daniel Alexander
|Frostburg State
|Sr.
|G/F
|6-2
|Rockville, Md.
|Kenzie Melko-Marshall
|Fairmont State
|Jr.
|F
|6-4
|Morgantown, W.Va.
|Lamont McManus
|Charleston
|Jr.
|C
|6-6
|Waldorf, Md.
|DeAnthony Owens
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|G
|6-4
|Austin, Texas
|Anthony Pittman
|W.Va. State
|Fr.
|F
|6-5
|Charleston, W.Va.
|Jordan Reid
|Wheeling
|Jr.
|G
|6-1
|Silver Spring, Md.
|Pat Robinson
|West Liberty
|So.
|G
|6-3
|Chesterfield, N.J.
2020 All-MEC Honorable Mention
|Donte Doleman
|Davis & Elkins
|Sr.
|G
|6-0
|Ranson, W.Va.
|Luke Dyer
|West Liberty
|Jr.
|G
|5-11
|Clarksburg, W.Va.
|Jeremiah Moore
|W.Va. State
|Jr.
|F
|6-6
|West Orange, N.J.
|Luka Petrovic
|W.Va. Wesleyan
|Sr.
|G
|6-6
|Knjazevac, Serbia
Player of the Year: Dalton Bolon (West Liberty)
Freshman of the Year: Dale Bonner (Fairmont State)
Coach of the Year: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)