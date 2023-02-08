RACHEL, W.Va (WBOY) – As part of one of the state’s best defenses for North Marion, Landon Boone learned the value of hard work in a hurry.

That work ethic became the driving force that allowed him to continue his football career after high school, signing this afternoon to play defensive line at Waynesburg University.

His desire to keep improving and outwork the opposition that was developed as a Husky is what he wants to bring to the field for the Yellowjackets.

“Hard work and every day, I’ll be there working my butt off and hopefully contribute to that team,” he said.

Primarily a defensive tackle for the North Marion defense last season, Boone is expected to make the move outside to defensive end at the college level.