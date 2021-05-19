Boulden, McKinney earn Double-A all-state honors

CLARKSBURG, W.V.a – South Harrison sophomore, Corey Boulden, and Ritchie County senior, Graden McKinney, have earned Double-A all-state honors.

Both Boulden and McKinney were named to the second team all-state team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

No local players earned first team honors.

Boulden averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season, along with averaging 2.3 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, McKinney, was even better. The senior averaged 18.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game and helped his team reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.

McKinney was also a recent WBOY Honda Athlete of the Week.

Two other local players — Braxton County’s Jett Cogar, and Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught — earned honorable mention recognition.

Below is the full list of the Double-A all-state teams.

CLASS AA ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Player School Ht. Cl.

Grant Barnhart St. Mary’s 6-3 Jr.

Sam Cremeans Williamstown 6-5 Sr.

Curtis Litton Clay County 6-7 Jr.

Isaac McKneely (captain) Poca 6-4 Jr.

Brayden Miller Roane County 6-0 Sr.

Aiden Satterfield Charleston Catholic 6-7 Sr.

Zion Suddeth Charleston Catholic 6-0 Sr.

Tanner Whitten Wyoming East 6-2 Jr.

Second team

Corey Boulden South Harrison 6-3 Soph.

Matthew Carte Ravenswood 6-1 Soph.

Xavier Caruthers (captain) Williamstown 6-2 Sr.

Brody Dalton Chapmanville 6-5 Soph.

Graden McKinney Ritchie County 5-10 Sr.

Nathan Murray Wirt County 5-9 Sr.

A.J. Williams Liberty-Raleigh 6-5 Jr.

Trevor Williamson Magnolia 6-2 Jr.

Honorable Mention

Jake Clark, Frankfort; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic; Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Ja’eon Flack, Bluefield; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; Levi Jones, Summers County; Alec Hanshew, Buffalo; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Braden Howell, Liberty-Raleigh; Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central; Ethan Payne, Poca; Gavin Postlethwait, Magnolia; Jackson Toney, Poca; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville; Luke Webb, St. Mary’s; Chase York, Wyoming East