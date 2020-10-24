Bovino, Thomason lead Eagles past Mountaineers and to Regional Final

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School hosted the boys soccer Region II, Section 1 final between the Mountaineers and Robert C. Byrd on Saturday.

The first half went scoreless as neither team could find the back of the net, both keepers had a part in this.

Then the Eagles came into the second half on fire as Blake Meighen played a ball that found the feet of Brayden Thomason who snuck it in for the score. RCB went up 1-0 early in the second half.

Then Alex Bovino sailed a free kick into the back of the net to put Byrd up 2-0.

That would do it, Byrd recorded the win over Liberty and is the Region II, Section 1 champion and will move onto the Regional Final.