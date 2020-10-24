Bovino, Thomason lead Eagles past Mountaineers and to Regional Final

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School hosted the boys soccer Region II, Section 1 final between the Mountaineers and Robert C. Byrd on Saturday.

The first half went scoreless as neither team could find the back of the net, both keepers had a part in this.

Then the Eagles came into the second half on fire as Blake Meighen played a ball that found the feet of Brayden Thomason who snuck it in for the score. RCB went up 1-0 early in the second half.

Then Alex Bovino sailed a free kick into the back of the net to put Byrd up 2-0.

That would do it, Byrd recorded the win over Liberty and is the Region II, Section 1 champion and will move onto the Regional Final.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories