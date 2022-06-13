MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The era of Mohigan excellence appears like its here to stay at Morgantown High School with the Mohigans claiming four state championships this year. Now, the man whose helped usher in this period of success is getting an honor of his own. Morgantown athletic director John Bowers is headed into the Bethany College athletic hall of fame for his exploits as a football player with the Bison. He says his experience at Bethany helped shape the goals and expectations he’s had for his career up to this point.

“I realized when I was there that football was something I wanted to continue, education was something I wanted to continue,” he said, “so I pursued that postgraduate and the experience that I had at Bethany shaped me for the things you’re going to need to do, the skillsets you’re going to do to be a coach, to be an athletic director, to be a people person.

Bowers was a three year starter on the offensive line at Bethany and earned all-conference honors as a senior co-captain in 1995. He has served as athletic director at MHS since 2016 and previously was the head football coach, leading the Mohigans to state championships in 2004 and 2005.