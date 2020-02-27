Bowers, Crudup on Sean Biser being tabbed next Morgantown football head coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The feeling around Morgantown High School was extremely positive Wednesday.

As the next chapter of MHS football begins to be written, there was a good mix of smiles and serious faces in the room as new head coach Sean Biser spoke about what he wants to accomplish with the Mohigans.

Biser returns to Triple-A football after a 16-year stint as the head coach at Keyser, and becomes the 16th head coach in Mohgains football history.

Asked about forming a coaching staff he had this to say:

“Well, we’re still in the process of all of that right now, just with me being named last night. Most of my coaches will probably stay in Keyser, I would imagine. But, we’re going to go ahead and build our staff here, and then we’ll work on that as we go.”

The man that hired him, John Bowers, is the last coach to take Morgantown to win a state title, when he did so back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005.

I asked new @MohiganAthletic football head coach @CoachBiserMHS what advice he'll look for from former Mohigans head coach, and AD, John Bowers.

I also asked Bowers how he can help Biser, especially in the early going. Here's their answers.#wvprepfb @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/ZRnJVM16jo — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) February 27, 2020

Morgantown hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, and missed the postseason entirely in 2019, a 3-7 season.

Biser is brought in to change the direction of the ship, and Bowers says he’s got the right guy for the job.

“He’s the kind of human being that you want your football players around. He’s going to make them accountable. He’s going to drive them to be the best players, the best students, the best student-athletes, that they can be. He brings a tremendous amount of head coaching experience. He the right guy for this job at this time, and we could not be more happy,” Bowers said,

A handful of players were on hand Wednesday, including a few that are graduating later this school year and won’t play for Biser. But the ones that will be in camp next season are excited.

“I watched Keyser, they had a pretty great season last year. So, for him to come in, I feel like it’s going to be a great fit for us. And he also has a son that’s a junior now, and he’s a pretty good ball player. So, it will be a great addition to the team,” said running back and linebacker Deondre Crudup.

Biser replaces Matt Lacy, who coached to a 22-23 record in three seasons as the Mohigans head coach. Lacy resigned in November.