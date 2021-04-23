Boyers (EFHS), Jones (FSHS), Conley (BCHS) win AA-A State wrestling title, five local wrestlers finish as runners-up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three local wrestlers won a state title at the AA-A state wrestling tournament on Thursday.

First up was Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones who was up against North Marion’s Brody Hess in the 120 pound weight class.

“Being a state champ in high school has been the goal forever, since pee wees. It was always to be a high school state champ. Just a lot of hard work in practice, come up here, take it one match at a time and it turned out well,” Jones said.

Jones pined Hess in the second round to win his first ever state title for the Polar Bears. Hess finished as runner up.

Congrats to the Fairmont Senior wrestling team for finishing as AA state runners up!!! 💙🐻‍❄️ — Abbie Backenstoe (@abackenstoeWBOY) April 23, 2021

In the 138 class, East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers made school history as he beat Point Pleasant’s Mackandle Freeman by a 3-0 decision. Boyers won his fourth state title and is the first EFHS Bee to do so.

“I do it all for my coaches. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. My coaches, my teammates, the really pushed me. So, I’m glad I get to represent them out there on the mat,” Boyers said.

Bernie Dolan, WVSSAC Executive Director presented the Class AA Outstanding Wrestler Award to Blake Boyers, East Fairmont High School. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/dpseRAGZFI — WVSSAC (@wvssac) April 23, 2021

Braxton County’s Luke Conley won his first ever state title over Oak Glen’s Kyle O’Connor by a 4-1 decision in the 195 weight class.

“It feels pretty special to be part of a group like that. Last year, not being able to wrestle because of my foot, really drove me to realize that I only had one more year on the mat to do stuff, (it) pushed me in practice, so that’s why I think I had the drive to come out here and win,” said Conley.

Five local wrestlers finished as runners up. In 182, Fairmont Senior’s Zach Anderson finished in second after being pined in the second round by Cameron’s Ian Bush.

Another Polar Bear, Kolbie Hamilton lost his match in 132 by a 2-0 decision with a arguable call late in the match. Hamilton finished in second.

North Marion’s Brody Hess fell to Jones and Hunter Kuhn lost by a tech fall and finished in second .

For the full AA-A state wrestling bracket, click here.