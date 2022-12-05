CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The Associated Press released its preseason poll for boys’ high school basketball in West Virginia on Monday:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown
2. Parkersburg South
3. George Washington
4. Jefferson
5. South Charleston
6. Greenbrier East
7. Cabell Midland
8. Huntington
9. Hedgesville
10. Princeton

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring
2. Fairmont Senior
3. Logan
4. Elkins
5. Scott
6. Herbert Hoover
7. Grafton
8. North Marion
9. Robert C. Byrd
10. East Fairmont

Class AA

1. Bluefield
2. Ravenswood
3. Williamstown
4. Wheeling Central
5. South Harrison
6. Chapmanville
7. St. Marys
8. Poca
9. Charleston Catholic
10. Wyoming East

Class A

1. James Monroe
2. Tucker County
3. Pendleton County
4. St. Joseph’s
5. Greenbrier West
6. Man
7. Cameron
8. Tyler Consolidated
9. Tug Valley
10. Webster County