CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The Associated Press released its preseason poll for boys’ high school basketball in West Virginia on Monday:
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown
|2. Parkersburg South
|3. George Washington
|4. Jefferson
|5. South Charleston
|6. Greenbrier East
|7. Cabell Midland
|8. Huntington
|9. Hedgesville
|10. Princeton
Class AAA
|1. Shady Spring
|2. Fairmont Senior
|3. Logan
|4. Elkins
|5. Scott
|6. Herbert Hoover
|7. Grafton
|8. North Marion
|9. Robert C. Byrd
|10. East Fairmont
Class AA
|1. Bluefield
|2. Ravenswood
|3. Williamstown
|4. Wheeling Central
|5. South Harrison
|6. Chapmanville
|7. St. Marys
|8. Poca
|9. Charleston Catholic
|10. Wyoming East
Class A
|1. James Monroe
|2. Tucker County
|3. Pendleton County
|4. St. Joseph’s
|5. Greenbrier West
|6. Man
|7. Cameron
|8. Tyler Consolidated
|9. Tug Valley
|10. Webster County