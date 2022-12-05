CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The Associated Press released its preseason poll for boys’ high school basketball in West Virginia on Monday:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown 2. Parkersburg South 3. George Washington 4. Jefferson 5. South Charleston 6. Greenbrier East 7. Cabell Midland 8. Huntington 9. Hedgesville 10. Princeton

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring 2. Fairmont Senior 3. Logan 4. Elkins 5. Scott 6. Herbert Hoover 7. Grafton 8. North Marion 9. Robert C. Byrd 10. East Fairmont

Class AA

1. Bluefield 2. Ravenswood 3. Williamstown 4. Wheeling Central 5. South Harrison 6. Chapmanville 7. St. Marys 8. Poca 9. Charleston Catholic 10. Wyoming East

Class A