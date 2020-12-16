Bracken signs with Bobcats XC and Track and Field programs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Cole Bracken signed to continue his cross country and track and field career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Bracken ran both cross country and track with the Indians and knew he could take his talents to the next level.

He says his biggest accomplishments in his high school career are making it to states his sophomore year in track and last season finishing as runner up in the state cross country meet.

He feels Bridgeport has well prepared him to run collegiately.

“The coaches, I went on a visit there, they seemed friendly and a big part of it was the nursing program. It was pretty good there and that’s what I’m looking into and that played a big part in my decision. I ran both at Bridgeport and I feel like coach Griff and coach Luc, they’re two of the best coaches in the state and I feel like they’ve prepared me well for the next level,” Bracken said.

He also said he’s been preparing for track in the Spring and for his collegiate days by running 30-40 miles a week.